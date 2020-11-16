Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California

SACRAMENTO — With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the “emergency brake” on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.

The “emergency brake” will remain engaged until the California Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to make modifications based on public health conditions and data.

Newsom called the spike in cases “unprecedented” and placed 40 counties — representing 94% of the state’s population — in the state’s most restrictive reopening tier, meaning stricter rules for businesses and churches.

The governor also urged Californians to wear a mask whenever outside of their home.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. That is why we are pulling an emergency brake.”

In what can only be viewed as one of the worst weeks in California’s pandemic fight, the state last week crossed the 1 million-case mark, issued a statewide travel advisory and ordered nearly a dozen counties to rollback reopening efforts.

California has taken steps to prepare the state for an increase in COVID-19 cases. The state has developed additional testing capacity to allow cases to be quickly identified, recently opening a new laboratory in Valencia that is already processing thousands of tests a day. The state is averaging 164,345 tests over the last seven days.

The state has been working in partnership with hospitals, clinics and physicians on the COVID-19 response. To support California’s health care delivery system, the state has an additional 1,872 beds available at alternate care sites outside of the system that can be made available quickly if needed to respond to a surge in cases.

This is a developing story.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS