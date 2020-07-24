[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
| Friday, Jul 24, 2020
safeguards for california workers

SACRAMENTO — Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.

In addition to support for workers, including agricultural and farmworkers, to isolate and quarantine, Newsom unveiled a robust education campaign for workers and employers.

He also committed to working with the Legislature and key stakeholders to expand critical protections like paid sick leave.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 depends on keeping our workers safe,” Newsom said. “The vital work they do every day puts them and their families at higher risk for exposure and infection. Taking action to protect them will help protect all Californians. Working with the Legislature, we will advance new initiatives to support these key workers and their employers.”

Helping Workers Isolate and Quarantine
Isolation and quarantine are proven public health interventions fundamental to reducing COVID-19 transmission. Many who contract COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, do not require hospitalization and can isolate at home. Providing safe, suitable places for isolation outside a home can help stop the spread to other household members. This is especially important for people who live in multigenerational households.

The state will allocate existing federal funds to local public health departments and community-based organizations to assist with supportive services for isolation and quarantine.

A new program, Housing for the Harvest, provides safe, temporary isolation spaces for agricultural and farmworkers who test positive or were exposed to the virus, which limits the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their coworkers or households. This program will operate in partnership with counties and local partners in the Central Valley, Central Coast, and Imperial Valley – the regions with the highest number of agricultural workers.

These efforts build on the state’s experience with already-established isolation programs, including Hotels for Health Care Workers serving COVID-19 positive patients and Project Roomkey, the non-congregate shelter program for COVID-19 positive, exposed or vulnerable homeless Californians.

Outreach and Education
Building on California’s public awareness campaign to #WearAMask and #StoptheSpread, the campaign will expand its reach to employers, to workers and to their families to inform them of ways they can break the cycle of spread and reduce their risk for COVID-19 at work, at home, and in their community. This effort will leverage the public service media campaign, and build a more comprehensive community engagement strategy to include work with community-based organizations, promotoras, labor unions and worker advocacy groups to directly reach workers.

Support for Employees
Newsom will work with the Legislature to build on previous executive action and advance worker protections. Expanded paid sick leave will provide workers financial security so they are able to stay home when sick. Similarly, workers’ compensation access helps ensure that front-line workers can quarantine and stay home from work when ill.

Employer Resources
As California businesses work to reopen, a new Employer Playbook released today will guide them on how to provide a clean environment for workers and customers to reduce risk. Proactive education efforts led by the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) will provide information and support to businesses to help them come into and stay in compliance, including technical assistance and a model training program. Additionally, the state will provide employers information to share with their workers regarding health insurers’ COVID-19 testing coverage and eligibility requirements.

Strategic Enforcement
Cal/OSHA and the Labor Commissioner’s Office have strategically targeted investigations in high-risk industries, where the state has seen the most workplace outbreaks. Expedited enforcement authority and advanced reporting of health and safety hazards at work will improve enforcement outcomes. Requiring employers to report outbreaks to their local health departments will help track county transmission. Newsom will work with the Legislature to establish this authority.

Friday’s actions and proposals build on ongoing efforts to protect workers from the first days of this crisis. In addition to strengthening supports like paid sick leave for workers in the food sector and expanded child care, the administration has built a pipeline of personal protective equipment to help these workers stay safe on the job.

The state has also expanded testing and health plan reimbursement for the essential workforce, in addition to requiring health plans to reimburse all COVID-19 testing for high-risk essential workers.

Finally, the administration has released robust workplace safety and health guidance that emphasizes masks, distancing, cleaning, hand washing, screenings and staying home if feeling sick.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Life staying at home in COVID-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines Thursday in favor of reopening schools as parents and teachers become increasingly anxious about sending the nation’s 55 million school children into brick-and-mortar institutions during a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
%d bloggers like this: