No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 14, 2022

By College of the Canyons

Story and photos by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women’s basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.

Canyons (11-4, 0-1), playing in its first contest in two weeks, started hot, taking a 35-24 lead into the break behind 10 points from sophomore Justice Walters.

Walters finished with a game-high 19 points but was one of just two players to score in the final 10 minutes of play.

COC shot just 2-of-12 from the field in the final quarter as LAVC was able to control the ball and dictate its pace. Meanwhile, the Monarchs shot better than 55 percent in the fourth quarter.

The only other Cougar to score in the final frame, sophomore Diamyn Davis, finished the game with nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

LuLu Salloom ended the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Monique Febles had eight assists in the game.

LAVC (6-6, 1-0) had three players finish in double digits, led by 18 from Jordyn Jiron and 17 from Jackie Privado. Leena Vo added 14 more off the bench. That same trio combined for 20 of the Monarch’s 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Canyons began the month as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the CCCWBCA poll released on Jan. 3. COC was also the No. 5 team in the Southern California region.

The Cougars have now lost three of their last four contests after a two-game sweep at the Glendale Crossover tournament Dec. 17-18. Canyons also had its first two conference games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

COC will play on its home floor for the first time this season at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Antelope Valley College.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit https://cocathletics.com/sports/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...