September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2023 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has increased the available funding amount to $200,000 to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, Arts and Events Manager, and Amy Seyerle, Management Analyst.

The 2023 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 21, and will be available online.

To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 823 1224 6991 and Passcode: 574125

Zoom Webinar direct link.

For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Katrina Fernandez at (661) 286-4165 or visit the website.
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube

Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
FULL STORY...

River Rally Returns Sept. 17

River Rally Returns Sept. 17
Monday, Sep 5, 2022
Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: Bike Trail Along Stretch of Golden Valley Road Closes for Construction

Sept. 6: Bike Trail Along Stretch of Golden Valley Road Closes for Construction
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, work will commence to construct a new curb and gutter along Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.
FULL STORY...

Surreal, Abstract Art Exhibits on Display in September

Surreal, Abstract Art Exhibits on Display in September
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women's soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced its upcoming lineup of classes.
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
California State University, Northridge's Jack Rhead's goal in the 80th minute sent CSUN past UNLV 2-1 in men's soccer action Sunday night at Johann Memorial Field.
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California.
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
