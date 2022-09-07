Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. For the 2023 grant cycle, the Santa Clarita City Council has increased the available funding amount to $200,000 to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.
This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, Arts and Events Manager, and Amy Seyerle, Management Analyst.
The 2023 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, Sept. 21, and will be available online.
To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 823 1224 6991 and Passcode: 574125
For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Katrina Fernandez at (661) 286-4165 or visit the website.
Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
