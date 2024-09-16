Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop

As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.

This session invites participants to journey back in time, drawing inspiration from ancient marine life such as trilobites, ammonites and brachiopods to sculpt their own “imaginary fossils” using a variety of artistic materials.

Judith Modrak provides an engaging blend of art, history and science, encouraging participants to explore the mysteries of prehistoric life while creating personalized sculptures. This workshop will be held during Sessions 1 and 2 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Business for Artists Conference.

Workshop Activities include:

Brief educational introduction to ancient marine life.

Guided sculpting session to create individual fossil-inspired sculptures.

Creative decorating session to personalize your artwork.

Spaces are limited. Add-on tickets are $15 and available when you register for the Business for Artists Conference. To reserve your spot for the Business for Artists Conference and secure your add-on workshop ticket, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

