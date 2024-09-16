header image

September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
| Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Business for Artists (1)

As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.

This session invites participants to journey back in time, drawing inspiration from ancient marine life such as trilobites, ammonites and brachiopods to sculpt their own “imaginary fossils” using a variety of artistic materials.

Judith Modrak provides an engaging blend of art, history and science, encouraging participants to explore the mysteries of prehistoric life while creating personalized sculptures. This workshop will be held during Sessions 1 and 2 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Business for Artists Conference.

Workshop Activities include:

Brief educational introduction to ancient marine life.

Guided sculpting session to create individual fossil-inspired sculptures.

Creative decorating session to personalize your artwork.

Spaces are limited. Add-on tickets are $15 and available when you register for the Business for Artists Conference. To reserve your spot for the Business for Artists Conference and secure your add-on workshop ticket, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 20.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting

Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall

‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, "Nature's Palette," in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge

Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Third Annual Fall Hiking Challenge where participants are challenged to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles in the Newhall Pass Open Space and surrounding trails.
FULL STORY...
