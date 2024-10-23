Nov. 1-3: ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ Solo Art Show at SCAA Gallery

Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, “Nocturnal’s Tale,” Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and a free artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours are Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The non-profit gallery offers fine art gifts and jewelry in addition to traditional artwork.

“Nocturnal’s Tale” is an art show focused on the many faces people wear, created in multimodal forms, such as watercolor, alcohol ink, mixed media and jewelry, in dreamy Venetian thematic pieces. It is a collection of bold splashes of color, texture and accents of gold and silver leaf, depicting drama and beauty.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

For more about Jamie Santellano visit jamiesantellano.com.

