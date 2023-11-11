Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground

|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5:30 p.m. then in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The board agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. includes an informational overview of "Parential Notification" policies in California schools.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
LA Film Locations presents a fundraiser at Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall to benefit Hollywood crewmembers impacted by the WGA-SAG strikes that began in May.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it's centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 85 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
1929
- Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story
]
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps invites the community to attend the annual Red Kettle Campaign ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kyla Dothard (women's volleyball) and Mason Savery (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.
On Sunday, Nov. 5, two remarkable LEGO Robotics teams from the Castaic Union School District, the Live Oak Spot Bots and Live Oak Leopard Bots, showcased their ingenuity and skills at the Valencia Qualifying competition.
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa?
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
Entertainment studios and the Screen Actors Guild, which represents actors who appear in movies and television shows, have a tentative deal for a new contract, ending a 118-day strike, the longest in the union's history.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Speed and aggressive driving continues to be a major concern on California roadways.
1898
- Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story
]
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
