Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5:30 p.m. then in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is an item to extend contracted services for The Rink Sports Pavilion project at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The Rink’s multi-use facility amenities will include a roller-skating rink with overlays of a basketball court, pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, an audio/disc jockey booth with a sound and lighting system and a designated area for special events.

Also on the agenda is the Bouquet Canyon Park Playground Renovation project. The project is intended to replace the existing playground equipment at Bouquet Canyon Park and enhance access within the play area. The current equipment, which was installed in 1996, consists of a 2 to 5-year-old area, a 5 to12-year-old area, and a swing structure. The playground has endured significant wear and tear and finding replacement parts has become increasingly challenging. The renovated playground will feature new play equipment with inclusive elements, a shade structure over the play areas, rubberized pour-in-place safety surfacing throughout and access improvements adjacent to the play area.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agendas, for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:

