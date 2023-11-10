Nov. 14: SUSD Board Meets to Approve Closure of Saugus Elementary School

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include the proposed adoption of the “Santa Clarita Emementary School Closure and Consolidation Project.” The Saugus Union School District has developed the Santa Clarita Elementary School Closure and Consolidation Project for the closure and consolidation of Santa Clarita Elementary School with Charles Helmers Elementary School, James Foster Elementary School and Highlands Elementary School.

The public may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84186549749.

Webinar ID: 841 8654 9749

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=25281.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

