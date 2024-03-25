March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Education Center 24930 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA 91355.

In addition to regular business the board will receive the report from the Superintendent’s Special Education Task Force.

The board will also approve naming of Bouquet Canyon Early Learning Academy.

The full agenda can be viewed at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=28915.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click this link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88546997131.

Webinar ID: 885 4699 7131

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...