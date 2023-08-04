header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
| Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
live your dream

Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.

Applications are open until Nov. 15

Applicant is the primary provider for their families.

Applicant is enrolled in or has been accepted to a 4-year undergraduate, vocational or trade school.

Applicant does not hold a graduate degree.

Applicant demonstrates financial need.

Start a new application or return to an existing application that has not yet been submitted. When prompted to enter a zip code, please use 91355. Please select club: Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

To get started with your application, please click on the link below:

https://www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award

Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
FULL STORY...

SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry

SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America.
FULL STORY...

Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale

Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success

Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament

Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
The Baker Family Foundation will present the Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 at LA North Studios Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Aug. 11: Celebrate Native American Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 11: Celebrate Native American Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award
Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
Registration is now open for the Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program, Teen Experience Program, Play ‘N’ Learn, CHAMPS boxing fitness and more.
Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program
Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France
Fifty Valencia High School choir students visited France and sang at the Mont-Saint-Michel Cathedral this summer. The highlight of the trip was singing at the Normandy American Cemetery Memorial.
Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes  this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America.
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater's 50/50. 
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.  
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: