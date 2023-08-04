Nov. 15: Deadline to Apply for SIGSCV Live Your Dream Award

Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.

Applications are open until Nov. 15

Applicant is the primary provider for their families.

Applicant is enrolled in or has been accepted to a 4-year undergraduate, vocational or trade school.

Applicant does not hold a graduate degree.

Applicant demonstrates financial need.

Start a new application or return to an existing application that has not yet been submitted. When prompted to enter a zip code, please use 91355. Please select club: Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

To get started with your application, please click on the link below:

https://www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html

