June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon.

The award was created in honor of Cheri Fleming, a community philanthropist, and her mission to give back to her community and empower others to do the same.

The theme for this year’s event is “Cheri’s Favorite Things”, and will highlight many of Cheri’s favorites with flowers, food, shopping opportunities, past times, and everything that she loved.

The luncheon and award ceremony will be held on June 11, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award will recognize outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals, both volunteers or employees, of Santa Clarita non-profit organizations who have promoted and made significant contributions to their organizations within the past year. SIGSCV is asking organizations in our community to nominate their shining star from this past year, 2022-2023.

Nominees should not be based on lifetime achievement within the nominating organization, but on achievements and contributions within the last year. Achievements could be based on a brand new member that had a spectacular idea for fundraising, community involvement, or brought in new support, programs, awareness, or volunteers into the organization.

Individual nominees and nominating non-profits will be recognized at the event. Awardees’ choice of the non-profit will receive a donation from SIGSCV. The deadline for nominations is May 20, 2023.

This year’s event is being co-chaired by Pam Ingram, Kim Kurowski, and Laura Kirchhoff, who are thrilled to host the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award to recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their organizations.

“We believe this award embodies Cheri’s legacy and her commitment to giving back to her community,” said Holly Hanlin, President of Soroptimist International of Santa Clarita Valley.

Legacy Sponsorships for the event are available for $1,000 which includes a table of ten at the event. Individual tickets are available for $75 or a table of ten is available for $700.

Donations are also being accepted to benefit the Cheri Fleming Legacy Fund. For more information about the Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award, to submit a nomination, become a sponsor, purchase tickets, or to donate to this cause, please visit the SIGSCV website.

