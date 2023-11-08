Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Food items most needed include:
Peanut butter.
Pasta or rice.
Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).
Macaroni and cheese.
Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snack.
Canned tomatoes (regular or low sodium): diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.
Canned vegetables (regular or low sodium): green beans, peas, corn, carrots.
Canned soup (regular or low sodium): chili, stew.
Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple.
Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white, lentils.
Canned beans (regular or low sodium): baked, kidney, refried.
Canned meat: tuna, chicken, Spam.
Non-food items most needed:
Toothbrushes and toothpaste.
Bar soap.
Deodorant (men and women).
Shampoo and conditioner.
Baby wipes.
Disposable diapers (size 3 and above).
For more information visit https://scvcc.org/#welcome.
