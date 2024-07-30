SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. It is the Santa Clarita Valley’s oldest and longest-running food pantry. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.

The SCV Food Pantry is a 501c3 nonprofit that partners with community food markets as well as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The food the Pantry gives out is always free to those who request it.

Open five days a week to disperse food to clients, the Pantry is looking for interested people to sort, label, bag and hand out food Monday – Thursday and Saturday. Hours are posted on the website, scvfoodpantry.org.

The SCV Food Pantry does not distribute food to clients on Fridays, but does welcome a small number of volunteers to help with donation intake on Fridays.

Volunteers of any age are welcome, however children under the age of 15 need to be accompanied by an adult.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit the Pantry’s website www.scvfoodpantry.org and fill out an application. Prospective volunteers can also call the Pantry at (661) 255-5001 and ask for Mario.

The Pantry is also looking for community members to organize food drives throughout the fall to help gather in-demand items like mac and cheese, peanut butter, tuna, canned meat, canned tomatoes and pasta. This year alone, many students have collected large amounts of these foods for SCV food-insecure residents.

Engaging diverse age groups of people to help food-insecure neighbors is what the Pantry is all about. It is a community-driven nonprofit.

As the Pantry enters into the fall and holiday season, the board of directors, the SCV Pantry and its staff thank the generous contributions of all of the donors, community partners, food organizations, markets and charitable organizations that have donated to help assist those in need.

The SCV Food Pantry runs on the kind and generous donations, monetary and in-kind, of people like you. Please consider donating to the Pantry by mailing in a check or by visiting www.scvfoodpantry.org.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 24405 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355, will host a fundraiser for the Pantry Saturday, Aug. 3, from 4-8 p.m. Please use code VQZAFCJ when ordering to give 25% of your purchase to the Pantry. This offer applies to in-person and online ordering.

