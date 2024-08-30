This September Clear Your Fines at Santa Clarita Public Libraries

Residents of the city of Santa Clarita are asked to join the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Food For Fines campaign this September.

By donating non-perishable food items and toiletries at any of the three Santa Clarita Branches, not only will fines be erased, but it will also support local charities that help those in need across the community.

This heartfelt initiative wipes away fines up to $20 from Library cards while making a difference in the community. Donations of non-perishable goods at Old Town Newhall Branch support The Salvation Army in Newhall, while contributions at the Valencia Branch assist the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Meanwhile, donations at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch go straight to Santa Clarita Grocery. It’s a perfect opportunity to clear fines and spread kindness throughout Santa Clarita.

Donating goods at the Santa Clarita Public Library not only helps those in need but also clears fines for overdue items like books, DVDs, CDs and even covers the cost of replacing library cards. For every donation item, cardholders receive a $5 credit, with up to $20 in fines waived. Please note, donations cannot be used to cover fees for lost or damaged Library materials.

The city of Santa Clarita seeks to encourage community members to help donate to local organizations and assist those in need. Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate. Every donation makes a difference, big or small.

To learn more about Food For Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, please contact Ellie Kalman at ekalman@santaclarita.gov.

