Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’

Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.

The concert will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

The first half of the concert features timeless favorites like “Take the A Train,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Begin the Beguine,” ‘”April in Paris” and more performed in the classic, unforgettable form.

In the second half, the audience is invited to experience the same songs transformed, remixed into bold, contemporary arrangements, offering a creative, fresh twist.

General admission, available at the door, is $15 and students are admitted free.

For more information, visit GOJazzBigBand.com.

