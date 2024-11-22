header image

1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
| Friday, Nov 22, 2024
Cratchit Family

“Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas” will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tiny Tim, Cratchit & ScroogeIn this family friendly original adaptation, the play begins in modern times in a house in Valencia where a family grapples with the true meaning of Christmas.The grandfather answers that age-old question by taking the family back in time as he tells the traditional Charles Dickens story of A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser, is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come in this classic tale. Through this process, Scrooge transforms into a kinder and better person.

Executive Director and author of the adaptation, TimBen Boydston, said, “This is one of our audience’s favorites because it’s such an uplifting and positive story about how it’s never too late to change. The character of Scrooge is transformed in the holiday season and the joy that this production brings will put you in the Christmas spirit.”

Tickets are $24 Adults and $20 seniors and children under 18.

For more information, times or to purchase tickets visit, www.canyontheatre.org/christmascarol
