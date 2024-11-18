Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid

Olive Branch Theatricals will present “Plaid Tidings: A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid” weekends beginning Saturday, Nov. 30- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Just in time for the holidays, the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages offering the best of “Forever Plaid”, tied up in a nifty package with a big bow on top.

Sprinkled among the offerings are audience favorites, like the riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show, this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

Tickets can be purchased at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com

