November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid
| Monday, Nov 18, 2024
PLAID TIDINGS Poster (11x17) - 1

Olive Branch Theatricals will present “Plaid Tidings: A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid” weekends beginning Saturday, Nov. 30- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Just in time for the holidays, the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages offering the best of “Forever Plaid”, tied up in a nifty package with a big bow on top.

Sprinkled among the offerings are audience favorites, like the riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show, this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

Tickets can be purchased at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’

Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" hosted by the Canyon Theatre Guild will perform weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers

Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
FULL STORY...

Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’

Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program.
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sun Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Award
Sun Princess, the newest and next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, has been named a 2025 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award Winner.
Sun Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Award
Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Public Libraries present 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library
Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.
Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail
After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail
Nov. 18-24: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22.
Nov. 18-24: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Dec. 14: Fourth Annual Hart Barnyard Light Tour
The Fourth Annual Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Fourth Annual Hart Barnyard Light Tour
U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%
William S. Hart Union High School District junior high schools (Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista) have been ranked in the top 14% of middle schools in the State of California by U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%
Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation
Local and federal law enforcement officials conducted a large-scale narcotics trafficking operation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that resulted in the arrest of several individuals.
Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation
Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips
Sunday, Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a few tips to share to celebrate the day safely.
Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips
Sammy Clarita is Back with New Book, New Look
The popular "I Found Sammy Clarita campaign" is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book, "Sammy Stories, Volume 5, They Call it Puppy Love."
Sammy Clarita is Back with New Book, New Look
Nov. 16: The ‘Barbie’ Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is continuing its 2024 tour of the West with a stop in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Nov. 16: The ‘Barbie’ Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike
The November city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space, located on Placerita Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Finally Family Homes is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 evening at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
SCVNews.com