Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation

The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will officially unveil the newly named Lee Smelser Court during an on-campus dedication ceremony honoring the former longtime men's basketball head coach's distinguished career and more than 30 years of service to the college.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with members from County Public Health and Public Works, hosted a virtual press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the Chiquita Canyon Landfill odor incident impacting Castaic and neighboring communities.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing this week of several pieces of legislation he sponsored and supported, including measures that would help alleviate the teacher shortage, invest in bilingual teachers and combat the youth opioid crisis.
The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.
