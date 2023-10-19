Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation

The Newhall Papa Johns location and its new owners Brian and Janelle Kawasaki are celebrating Pizza Palooza to celebrate customer appreciation Saturday Nov. 4 and Sunday Nov. 5, from noon to 5 p.m.

The new owners want to thank the community for their support with amazing quality food, always made fresh and provide incredible savings during the Pizza Palooza event.

Pizza Palooza will be bringing special deals and quality pizza to Newhall:

$6 for Large 1-Topping Pizzas

$9 Stuffed Crust 1-Topping Pizzas

$9 Shaq-a-Roni XL Pizzas

And more specials!

Papa John’s Newhall is located at 23120 Lyons Avenue.

Specials are limited to carryout only and phone lines are limited so everyone is encouraged to order online or come by the store.

If you would like more information, please contact Brian Kawasaki at PapaJohnsLA@yahoo.com.

