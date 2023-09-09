Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present A Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band was formed in 1984 to provide accomplished adult amateur musicians a local forum where they could use and further develop their musical skills and to provide the community with an accomplished musical resource.
The band currently has approximately 50 members. It rehearses weekly all year round and performs an average of eight concerts a year.
The next scheduled concert will be the Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Panorama Presbyterian Church.
Tickets are available for the SCV Concert Band Fall Festival Concert at the CTG Box Office (661) 799-2702, online at canyontheatre.org, or at the door. Seats are $12 adults, $10 seniors (62 and over) and $8 youth under 18.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.
