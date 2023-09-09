Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present A Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band was formed in 1984 to provide accomplished adult amateur musicians a local forum where they could use and further develop their musical skills and to provide the community with an accomplished musical resource.

The band currently has approximately 50 members. It rehearses weekly all year round and performs an average of eight concerts a year.

The next scheduled concert will be the Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Panorama Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are available for the SCV Concert Band Fall Festival Concert at the CTG Box Office (661) 799-2702, online at canyontheatre.org, or at the door. Seats are $12 adults, $10 seniors (62 and over) and $8 youth under 18.

For more information about the SCV Concert Band visit http://scvconcertband.org.

