Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 5, 2024

By Press Release

Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling. Greg Finley had a successful career in Hollywood and started as an on-camera actor in the late ’70 and early ’80s.

After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1965, Finley went into the Army where he rose to the rank of Captain and spent eighteen months in Vietnam in the Special Forces. After his military service, he married a widow with four daughters and settled into his life supporting the family by selling automobiles in northern California. In 1970, his son Guy was born. After his marriage dissolved in 1975, he moved back to the Southland to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

His voice-over career began in 1982 as a writer/director/lead character on the syndicated animated television series, “Robotech”. Over the following twenty-five years, he wrote hundreds of news reports, sports broadcasts, and weather spots for group ADR, and performed them in thousands of TV shows and Films.

He remarried in 1982 to Patricia Dinnell Middleton (Patti Finley), the love of his life and ex-wife to Broadway star Ray Middleton, who he met while doing dinner theater in Granada Hills. In 1983, their son, Garrett, was born. They moved to Santa Clarita in the mid-1990s and devoted themselves to their passion: Community Theater.

Active as a past board member and President with the Canyon Theatre Guild, their family produced, directed, and acted in hundreds of musicals, plays, workshops and fundraisers for that community. Greg and Patti are memorialized as statues in the foyer of the Canyon Theater in downtown Newhall.

Greg and Patti moved to Boise, ID in 2015 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. They immediately immersed themselves in the local community theater scene and continued their work directing, acting, mentoring, and inspiring artists in the Treasure Valley.

Although professionally retired, Greg continued to work occasionally as a voice-over actor in Hollywood and remained connected to his co-workers, colleagues, and lifelong friends in the Los Angeles area.

Greg is predeceased by his mother and father and is survived by his three brothers, six children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services, in Boise and Los Angeles, will be held in early Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund: https://wvrf.org/.

Family and friends will be notified via Facebook or through signing the guestbook maintained at his memorial website here: http://www.forevermissed.com/greg-finley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...