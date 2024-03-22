March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG

The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical “Xanadu” on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.

The production is based on the Universal Pictures movie of the same title, which featured Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. The opening performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

As described on the CTG website, “Xanadu depicts the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Featuring the music of ELO, Electric Light Orchestra!”

First premiering on Broadway in 2007, “Xanadu” earned itself four Tony nominations, including Best Musical. It was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical.

Longtime CTG director Ingrid Boydston returns to head the production.

“Xanadu has something for just about everyone. It is about as ‘feel good’ as you can get! It’s super funny, romantic, impressive, gorgeous to look at and for many, it’s nostalgic as well,” Boydaron said. “I love directing shows that make for great date nights and great friends outings. Sometimes we even get groupies who return over and over because it’s just so much fun!”

“Xanadu” will run until April 27. Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for seniors and $15 for students. Not recommended for very young children.

For showtimes or to reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/xanadu.

