Nov. 4: Yes I Can to Host Good Karma Music & Arts Festival

Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Doors open at noon for the festival, created by the nonprofit Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education. The festival features two musical stages, live art, skateboarding exhibitions, gourmet food trucks, beer garden, local vendors and more.

Headlining this year’s festival is Berner, a rapper with more than 40 albums and founder of Cookies and Vibes brands. In addition to several surprise guests throughout the festival, other artists in the lineup include:

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony – All members of the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group will rock the stage together for a special performance.

XZIBIT – Rapper, actor and television host known for hit songs, “Paparazzi” and “X.”

Too $hort – West Coast rapper and producer with more than 20 albums.

Rhazel & DJ JS1 – Musical duo that includes former member of The Roots, three-time Grammy Award winner, along with producer DJ SJ1, who is also known for his New York street art.

Silos – Hard rock band produced by Howard Benson (of Linkin Park and P.O.D.) from Los Angeles.

DJ Livia – Producer and official DJ of the Kardashians seen live on “The Ellen Show.”

EMM – Electronic dance music singer/producer from Los Angeles with more than 100 million streams.

Bella – Rapper who has released several albums and singles.

Rogue – Electronic music producer and DJ from Los Angeles.

Lil Wicked – DJ from Santa Clarita.

Re-Birth – DJ band from Los Angeles.

DJ SP3X – DJ and producer who performs throughout Southern California.

Esto – Producer, rapper and 1500 Sound Academy graduate from Los Angeles as well as a student from the Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education program.

Formerly known as Summer Meltdown Autism Awareness Art & Music Festival, the Good Karma Music & Art Festival has been rebranded to reflect a broad range of individuals with disabilities aspiring to work in the entertainment industry.

The 2023 festival has been organized, produced and promoted by YIC students who believe that everyone deserves a chance to showcase their abilities.

“Not only does Good Karma provide a positive environment where people of all ages can enjoy high-quality entertainment, it offers an opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience with every aspect of producing a festival of this magnitude,” Bret Lieberman, executive director of YIC, said in a news release. “We are excited to offer attendees a fun, unique experience while simultaneously celebrating diversity in the workplace.”

Tickets start at $84.50, including service fees. For more information and tickets visit goodkarmafest.com.

YIC is a nonprofit organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley that provides career-skills training, employment services and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. For more information visit www.yicunity.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...