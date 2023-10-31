Discounted Tickets for SCV Residents at Good Karma Music, Arts Festival

In a bold, inflation-busting move, promoters of the Good Karma Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 have slashed ticket prices to $29.50 for advance purchase for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

More than a dozen artists will perform on two stages on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field (20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita). All proceeds benefit Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides training and opportunities for individuals with disabilities interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

Tickets can be purchased at goodkarmafest.com.

“We know times are tough, especially for those who work in the entertainment industry, which is why we want to make the Good Karma Music Festival more accessible to local residents and their families,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day of great music, art, food and drinks while supporting an organization that helps creatives with disabilities discover careers within the entertainment industry.”

Headlining this year’s festival is Berner, a renowned rapper with more than 40 albums and founder of Cookies and Vibes brands. Other performers include Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, XZIBIT, Too $hort, Rhazel & DJ JS1, Silos, DJ Livia, EMM, Bella, Rogue, Lil Wicked, Re-Birth, DJ SP3X, and Esto. Plus other surprise guests. The festival also features live art, skateboarding exhibitions, gourmet food trucks, beer garden, local vendors and more.

More information and tickets are available at goodkarmafest.com. Follow Good Karma Music and Arts Festival on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Yes I Can Unity Through Music and Education is a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita that provides career-skills training, employment services, and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. For more information, visit yicunity.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...