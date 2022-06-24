Nov. 5: Touch-a-Truck Benefiting SCV Education Foundation

PSOMAS presents Touch-a-Truck to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Central Park.

Sensory Sensitive quiet hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This is a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. Featured will be fire trucks, city vehicles, dump trucks, military vehicles, Sherriff’s Department cars and construction vehicles.

The fundraiser will feature entertainment, kid friendly activities, vendor booths, food trucks and music.

Admission is $5 per person, children under age 2 are free.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, 91350.

If you have cool vehicle, want to be a sponsor or vendor, please contact coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...