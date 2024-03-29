header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
| Friday, Mar 29, 2024
Acadamy stars crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall SChool District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.

The 40th Annual Teacher Tribute, Academy of the Stars, will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

“In April, 1985, at the suggestion of then Hart District Superintendent Clyde Smyth, the predecessors of the Foundation, the Education Committee of the SCV Chamber, hosted the first ever Teacher Tribute to honor outstanding teachers from our community,” said SCV Education Foundation Board President and Founder, Jim Backer. “We honored 36 teachers with 150 people in attendance at the old Valencia Country Club clubhouse. Now, ‘two score years later,’ in Lincoln’s words, we celebrate SCVEF’s 40th Anniversary as we honor one teacher from each local public school and celebrate the dedication, power, vision and inspiration of the people who teach our children. It’s our opportunity to reward and recognize the teachers making a tremendous difference in the lives of our children.”

The ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. when the honorees will be welcomed by the Castaic High School Jazz Band.

Taylor Kellstrom, Kellstrom Real Estate Group and SCVEF board member, will emcee the evening of awards and entertainment.

Each honoree will receive a specially designed award plus a swag bag filled with gift cards and merchandise donated by local businesses.

In addition, several high school seniors who plan to be future educators, will be recognized for being selected as winners of the SCVEF/Backer Family scholarships.

JSB Development and California Credit Union, year-round Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation, are the Presenting Sponsor of Teacher Tribute. Sponsorship opportunities, teacher shoutouts and ticket sales are still available at www.scveducationfoundation.org/40th-annual-teacher-tribute.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 55 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. The 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year are:

Castaic Union School District

Castaic Elementary Claudia Kirk

Castaic Middle Terry Parent

Live Oak Elementary Ken Hooker

Northlake Hills Elementary Brianna Gehrke

Newhall School District

McGrath Elementary Maria Cardia

Meadows Elementary Kristy Burkey

Newhall Elementary George Chavez II

Oak Hills Elementary Janelle Grover

Old Orchard Elementary Juliane Liles

Peachland Elementary Chelsea O’Donoghue

Pico Canyon Elementary Mary Lee

Stevenson Ranch Elementary Belinda Zdawczyk

Valencia Valley Elementary Kelli Koogler

Wiley Canyon Elementary Marla Adelman

Saugus Union School District

Bridgeport Courtney McCarty

Cedarcreek Michelle Pearce

Emblem Academy Robert Desmond

Foster Susan Michaelides

Helmers Christine Hobbs

Highlands Claudia López-Gallagher

Mountainview Mishelle Lara

North Park Julianne Vannix

Plum Canyon Jaimee Strength

Rio Vista Tamara Gardner

Rosedell Allison White

Santa Clarita Barbara Marin

Skyblue Mesa Lara Lim

Tesoro del Valle Terri Shirley

West Creek Academy Connie Lindsay

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Canyon Springs Community Liz Mowry

Fair Oaks Ranch Community Danielle Johnson

Golden Oak Community Jennifer Lane

Leona Cox Community Glenn Endo

Mint Canyon Community Jennifer Borges

Mitchell Community Kristine Shaw

Pinetree Community Laurel Delp

Sulphur Springs Community Vicki Hamilton

Valley View Community Cindy Goossens

William S. Hart Union High School District

Academy of the Canyons Michael Koegle

Arroyo Seco Junior High School Kevin Fulleman

Bowman High School Pamela Thompson

Canyon High School Joshua Underwood

Castaic High School Ashley Albrecht

Golden Valley High School Jaide McClinton Yoakum

Hart High School Nicholas Gravel

La Mesa Junior High School Erika Garcia

Learning Post Academy Michele Engerran

Placerita Junior High School Holly Reed

Rancho Pico Junior High School Erin McHorney

Rio Norte Junior High School Nancy James

Saugus High School Ulrike Skillman

Sequoia School Priscilla Lofton

Sierra Vista Junior High School Mandi Hatfield

Valencia High School Casey Cuny

West Ranch High School Anne Konrad

Acadamy stars
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute

April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall SChool District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
FULL STORY...

PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship

PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship
Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
PFLAG Santa Clarita has announced the establishment of the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education and committed to advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.
FULL STORY...

Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names

Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and Assemblyman James Ramos (D-Highland) have introduced AB 3074 the "School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act."
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Announces Support for Personal Finance Graduation Requirement

State Superintendent Announces Support for Personal Finance Graduation Requirement
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a Personal Finance Summit today where he announced his support for Assembly Bill 2927 (McCarty), legislation that would require a personal finance education course for California high school graduation.
FULL STORY...

March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting

March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
If you're looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 28, 4-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall SChool District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Qiana Tarlow, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be showcasing "Liquid Botanicals," her watercolor art at the Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild. The show will run through April 28.
‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Bill Miranda | Splash into Spring Fun at the Aquatic Center!
As a family-focused community, fun and unique events for our residents are what we do best. Whether it’s thousands of people at our Concerts in the Park series or hiking with friends out in our open spaces, engaging events that include everyone is what sets us apart from other communities. Speaking of which, get ready for an egg-citing event this spring at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente!
Bill Miranda | Splash into Spring Fun at the Aquatic Center!
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 16: County Bicycle Master Plan Virtual Community Meeting
Los Angeles County Public Works is updating the Los Angeles County Bicycle Master Plan.
April 16: County Bicycle Master Plan Virtual Community Meeting
Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak
College of the Canyons mens golf got back on track during its return to conference play on Monday, carding a five-man score of 370 to top the eight-team field at Brookside Golf Course and maintain its unblemished conference mark.
Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of April 10 Due Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2023-24 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes  delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of April 10 Due Date
April 16: FYI Seeks Volunteers To Pair With Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
April 16: FYI Seeks Volunteers To Pair With Local Foster Youth
Public Health Unveils the 2023 L.A. County Health Survey Findings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today unveiled the latest L.A. County Health Survey, which gathers vital data on health behaviors, conditions, neighborhood settings, and the needs of L.A .County residents, informing future public health policies and programs.
Public Health Unveils the 2023 L.A. County Health Survey Findings
March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center
Due to the projected rain forecast, Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on March 30.
March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center
California Announces $25 Million in Awards for Youth Mental Health
To support the mental health of California's young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $25 million to 28 tribal and community-based organizations across the state.
California Announces $25 Million in Awards for Youth Mental Health
April 16: COC to Host Michele Jenkins Team Room Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a dedication ceremony to unveil the Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room in honor of the longtime board member and ardent softball program supporter’s nearly 40 years of service to the district.
April 16: COC to Host Michele Jenkins Team Room Dedication Ceremony
PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship
PFLAG Santa Clarita has announced the establishment of the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education and committed to advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.
PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
California Launches New Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign
The California Department of Public Health launched the “Never a Bother” campaign, a youth suicide prevention public awareness and outreach campaign for youth, young adults, and their parents, caregivers, and allies.
California Launches New Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign
April 20: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Cabaret, Cabernet Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to "Let the Sunshine In," a delightful evening of food, wine and song at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraising benefit.
April 20: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Cabaret, Cabernet Fundraiser
March 27 Ocean Water Warning
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
March 27 Ocean Water Warning
SCVEDC Asks For the Business Community’s Opinion on Santa Clarita
As an integral ingredient necessary to help the Santa Clarita Valley to flourish, feedback from the business community is the secret sauce for achieving great things.
SCVEDC Asks For the Business Community’s Opinion on Santa Clarita
April 13: Sister Cities Zumba-thon Fundraiser
Raise your heart rate while raising funds for the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Dollars-for-Desks campaign to provide school desks for students in Sariaya, Santa Clarita's Sister City in the Philippines.
April 13: Sister Cities Zumba-thon Fundraiser
SCVEDC Company Spotlight: Drumming Up Big Business with Remo, Inc.
Remo, Inc. is is the world's leading manufacturer and developer of synthetic drumheads and shells. They’ve been in business for 60 years
SCVEDC Company Spotlight: Drumming Up Big Business with Remo, Inc.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and Assemblyman James Ramos (D-Highland) have introduced AB 3074 the "School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act."
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Prohibit ‘Derogatory’ School Mascot Names
SCVNews.com