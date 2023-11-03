Nov. 7: SCV Water Boad Regular Meeting

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.
|
California Institute of the Arts student Hanna Wu’s (Dance BFA 2022, MFA 2024) latest film work "Kissing in the Cold: The Film" screened at the fourth annual Inspired Dance Film Festival in Sydney, Australia. Wu was named a 2023 finalist for the Student and Mobile Device category.
|
California State Parks announced the launch of a new program, Arts in California Parks, to help make California’s parks more inclusive and welcoming. Through this new program, artists, culture bearers and California Native American tribes will be eligible to receive funding to create artwork throughout state and local parks.
|
The College of the Canyons Women's Soccer team defeated host Bakersfield College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a 1-0 result that pushed its unbeaten streak to 13 games.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
College of the Canyons Women's Golf was the victor of a Western State Conference title for the second time in as many years, after taking the top spot at the two-day championship tourney at Rio Bravo Country Club Oct. 29-30.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
|
1987
- City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers City Hall.
|
Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
|
Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness.
|
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs in Assembly District 40, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
|
Last week, The Master’s University hosted its annual Global Outreach Week, bringing an international focus to the campus with events such as missions seminars and an outreach fair.
|
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest '23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.
|
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
1976
- First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story
]
|
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
|
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
|
Child & Family Center is excited to announce that their Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
|
Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.