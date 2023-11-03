Nov. 7: SCV Water Boad Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Members of the public may also participate virtually by using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-(833)-568-8864, Webinar ID: 160 829 7776 or Zoom Webinar by clicking on the link https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1608297776.

Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the board using the call-in number or Zoom Webinar link.

On the agenda is an item on the consent calendar to approve adopting a resolution authorizing the general manager to apply for grant funding under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSmart Applied Science Grant Program for the agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.

Also on the agenda is a motion to approve a contract with Waste Management Services to transport and dispose of tons of treatment by-products.

The meeting will also include several reports and presentations.

To view the full agenda click here.

