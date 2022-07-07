Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:

–Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

–Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

–Topanga Canyon in Malibu

–Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

–The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: Ocean Water Warnings.

