header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Apr 6, 2023
Santa Monica Pier

File photo. Santa Monica Pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

Beach Area Warnings:

 – Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

– White Point at Royal Palms Beach.

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign

L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
Thursday, Apr 6, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Apr 6, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000

Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
Thursday, Apr 6, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed two new deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

County Celebrates Fair Housing Month

County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All

L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All
Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
The Master's University beach volleyball team came within one match out of the five played Thursday from getting to the GSAC Championship match.
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
More than 12 years ago, the 3 WINS Fitness program was an idea born in the classroom when California State University, Northridge kinesiology
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Providing vital data and information is just one of the important services and resources that the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation provides to local businesses.
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed two new deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Nearly 15.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 185,842 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
SCV Water’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month.
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All
Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.
L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
Applications are now open for students interested in the county's Art internship program this summer. 
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of Waterways
Water has the ability to transport just about everything it comes into contact with, whether it comes from rain, sprinklers or a garden hose, water carries everything downhill due to gravity.
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of Waterways
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Princess Cruises is altering an itinerary aboard Emerald Princess in April 2024 to give guests sailing the Mexican Riviera the rare opportunity to experience a complete solar eclipse at sea.
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of antfasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that declares April 2023 as Arts Month in Los Angeles County and praises the contributions of artists, arts administrators, arts organizations, culture bearers and arts educators throughout the county. The motion was authored by Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognized Julio Lemos Jr. and Newhall-based Julio Lemos Insurance Services as Senate District 21’s March Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
After a three year absence the 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The outdoors festival will feature arts & crafts booths, music, vendors and more.
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: