Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its participation in the “Light Up MBC” campaign on Tuesday, October 13, in support of the fight against Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC.

Santa Clarita City Hall will be illuminated in green, teal and pink during the evening’s City Council meeting, during which a proclamation will also be made recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

October 13 is recognized as the official Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This year, more than 115 landmarks across all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in other countries around the world, will light up in the MBC symbolic colors of green, teal and pink.

This is done to shine a light on MBC, the most advanced stage of breast cancer, where cancer has spread from the breast to other parts of the body.

There is a lack of public knowledge about MBC compared with early-stage breast cancer that leads to many widespread misperceptions.

1. There is no cure for MBC. It is a deadly disease, not a chronic illness.

2. Early detection does not guarantee that the disease doesn’t metastasize.

3. Twenty to thirty percent of early-stage survivors will have a recurrence as metastatic disease, even after completing successful treatment.

At the same time, a metastatic diagnosis doesn’t have to mean an immediate death sentence. The more knowledge and the more money that goes into MBC research, the more treatment possibilities doctors will have to offer their patients.

For more information visit https://www.metavivor.org/take-action/campaigns/lightupmbc/.