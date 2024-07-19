Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors

Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.

Galas like the Met Gala SCV raise millions of dollars to support critical research that can change the lives of those battling Metastatic Breast Cancer. Join the Met Gala SCV in making a difference.

Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer, where cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Research offers hope for longer, less harsh treatments, but less than a third survive past five years. By funding Metastatic Breast Cancer research, the Met Gala SCV aims to transform this disease from deadly to chronic, allowing for longer, more normal lives. Research is the key to saving lives.

The Met Gala SCV 2024 is co-chaired by Bill Miranda and Eva Miranda-Crawford.

This year’s Met Gala SCV will be held Sept. 21 at Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Doors open and Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. with live auction to follow.

Dress Code: Mystical Elegance; Ethereal.

“It promises to be a magical evening,” said Miranda.

For information on tickets and sponsorships visit www.metgalascv.com/sponsors.html.

