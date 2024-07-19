header image

1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
| Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Met Gala

Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.

Galas like the Met Gala SCV raise millions of dollars to support critical research that can change the lives of those battling Metastatic Breast Cancer. Join the Met Gala SCV in making a difference.

Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer, where cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Research offers hope for longer, less harsh treatments, but less than a third survive past five years. By funding Metastatic Breast Cancer research, the Met Gala SCV aims to transform this disease from deadly to chronic, allowing for longer, more normal lives. Research is the key to saving lives.

The Met Gala SCV 2024 is co-chaired by Bill Miranda and Eva Miranda-Crawford.

This year’s Met Gala SCV will be held Sept. 21 at Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Doors open and Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. with live auction to follow.

Dress Code: Mystical Elegance; Ethereal.

“It promises to be a magical evening,” said Miranda.

For information on tickets and sponsorships visit www.metgalascv.com/sponsors.html.
Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members

Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.
FULL STORY...

Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership

Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance

Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation

Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ.
FULL STORY...
