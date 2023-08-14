Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes

All community members are invited to a fundraiser recognizing Everyday Heroes from Sulphur Springs Union School District Friday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The district is hosting a reception to honor and appreciate those who give so much to our community and to our children. District staff, firefighters, sheriff’s personnel, nurses and health care workers will all be recognized.

The event will take place at College of the Canyons, Canyon Country Campus in the Don Takeda Science Center and adjoining patio.

The campus is located at 17200 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This event is hosted by the CLASS Education Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports the students and families of SSUSD by providing enrichment opportunities in the areas of Creativity and the Arts, Innovation and STEM, and Physical and Mental Wellness. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to programming and activities that directly benefit the children and families of our community. Donations to CLASS can be made at https://www.classedfoundation.org/donate-now

Local businesses and individuals can contribute to CLASS through direct financial gifts, via sponsorships of this or other events throughout the year, or by donating goods and services to be auctioned off during the Everyday Heroes celebration. Interested persons should contact Dr Fullwood at (661) 252-5131 or jfullwood@sssd.k12.ca.us to make arrangements.

We hope you will join us as we recognize the positive impacts of our Everyday Heroes and show them the appreciation they so deserve!

