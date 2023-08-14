Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes

All community members are invited to a fundraiser recognizing Everyday Heroes from Sulphur Springs Union School District Friday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The district is hosting a reception to honor and appreciate those who give so much to our community and to our children. District staff, firefighters, sheriff’s personnel, nurses and health care workers will all be recognized.
The event will take place at College of the Canyons, Canyon Country Campus in the Don Takeda Science Center and adjoining patio.
The campus is located at 17200 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
This event is hosted by the CLASS Education Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports the students and families of SSUSD by providing enrichment opportunities in the areas of Creativity and the Arts, Innovation and STEM, and Physical and Mental Wellness. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to programming and activities that directly benefit the children and families of our community. Donations to CLASS can be made at https://www.classedfoundation.org/donate-now
Local businesses and individuals can contribute to CLASS through direct financial gifts, via sponsorships of this or other events throughout the year, or by donating goods and services to be auctioned off during the Everyday Heroes celebration. Interested persons should contact Dr Fullwood at (661) 252-5131 or jfullwood@sssd.k12.ca.us to make arrangements.
We hope you will join us as we recognize the positive impacts of our Everyday Heroes and show them the appreciation they so deserve!
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 urban search and rescue canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island last week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a Teacher Recruitment Summit at the California Department of Education Monday and formally launched a coalition to further engage in direct recruitment of teacher candidates statewide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Do you enjoy volleyball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Volleyball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games.
Join Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project for the next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
