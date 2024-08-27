Oct. 19-20: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.

Attention all artisans, food enthusiasts and craft lovers, Agua Dulce Winery will host a Fall Craft Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applications from high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Santa Clarita Youth in Government program.

California State Parks invites you to embark on a unique guided tour of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park this fall. For a limited time starting mid-September, guests can visit this historic Native American village site, view ancient rock art and immerse themselves in the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people.

The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program.

Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.

Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain's annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.

The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.

The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.

Today in SCV History (Aug. 26) 1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [

Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.

Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.

Today in SCV History (Aug. 25) 1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [

