August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
| Monday, Aug 19, 2024
OCD Walk

The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder sufferers take an average of 17 years to receive effective treatment.

The Santa Clarita Valley grassroots group, OCD Awareness SCV, in conjuction with OCD SoCal, aims to reduce stigma and create community while decreasing the time frame for receiving effective treatment through this upcoming walk and community event.

After three years of hosting a grassroots style event, which has quickly grown in attendance, OCD Awareness SCV has announced the 2024 event is now affiliated with OCD SoCal and the International OCD Foundation.

This free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The event will feature OCD success stories, interactive activities, educational resources and a walk around the park in support of the International OCD FoundationF’s “One Million Steps for OCD.”

“People with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in the Santa Clarita Valley, those who love them and the community at large can find resources, information and a sense of belonging and support at the only event of its kind in our area. Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun
for everyone,” said Michelle Witkin, PhD, Psychologist.

OCD Walks are free to attend. Walkers who donate or fundraise $25 or more receive a commemorative T-shirt.

“One of my favorite moments at the walk is seeing a community of people brought together that understand what this disorder really is. ” – Kjersti Helberg, OCD advocate and 2024 speaker.

OCD Awareness SCV is a grassroots volunteer group run by local community members.

The group mission is to advocate for OCD awareness, to create opportunities for support, and enhance connections within the local OCD community.

For more information or to register for the walk visit https://support.iocdf.org/event/santa-clarita-ocd-walk/e597276.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’

Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers

Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is seeking volunteers for its "Cheers for Charity" fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival

Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 12: Non-Profit Council Flourish & Thrive Luncheon

Sept. 12: Non-Profit Council Flourish & Thrive Luncheon
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Council will hold a lunch event on Thursday, Sept. 12 sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com