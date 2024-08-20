Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk

The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder sufferers take an average of 17 years to receive effective treatment.

The Santa Clarita Valley grassroots group, OCD Awareness SCV, in conjuction with OCD SoCal, aims to reduce stigma and create community while decreasing the time frame for receiving effective treatment through this upcoming walk and community event.

After three years of hosting a grassroots style event, which has quickly grown in attendance, OCD Awareness SCV has announced the 2024 event is now affiliated with OCD SoCal and the International OCD Foundation.

This free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The event will feature OCD success stories, interactive activities, educational resources and a walk around the park in support of the International OCD FoundationF’s “One Million Steps for OCD.”

“People with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in the Santa Clarita Valley, those who love them and the community at large can find resources, information and a sense of belonging and support at the only event of its kind in our area. Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun

for everyone,” said Michelle Witkin, PhD, Psychologist.

OCD Walks are free to attend. Walkers who donate or fundraise $25 or more receive a commemorative T-shirt.

“One of my favorite moments at the walk is seeing a community of people brought together that understand what this disorder really is. ” – Kjersti Helberg, OCD advocate and 2024 speaker.

OCD Awareness SCV is a grassroots volunteer group run by local community members.

The group mission is to advocate for OCD awareness, to create opportunities for support, and enhance connections within the local OCD community.

For more information or to register for the walk visit https://support.iocdf.org/event/santa-clarita-ocd-walk/e597276.

