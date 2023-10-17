Oct. 21: Green Santa Clarita Rain Barrel Class, Distribution

The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.

If you still need to pick up pre-paid rain barrels from prior events, this is the last chance for pick up. Refunds will not be given.

Visit city.sc/rainbarrel to register for up to two rain barrels per household. Class is optional. Rain barrels are $40 each plus tax. Pick up rain barrels at the class.

Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel. Purchase of a rain barrel is not required to attend the class.

