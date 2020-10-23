Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the station, located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia 91355.

Part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s nationwide effort, the free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications and also addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal as well.

No liquids will be accepted.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff Station at 661-255-1121.