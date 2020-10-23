drug takeback day

Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 23, 2020

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the station, located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia 91355.

Part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s nationwide effort, the free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications and also addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal as well.

No liquids will be accepted.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff Station at 661-255-1121.

No Comments for : Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day

    Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day

    6 mins ago
  • CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner

    CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner

    25 mins ago
  • COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685

    COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685

    44 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

    Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

    1 hour ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)

    12 hours ago
  • CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24

    CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24

    17 hours ago
  • FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire

    FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire

    18 hours ago
  • County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam

    County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam

    18 hours ago
  • L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

    L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

    18 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944

    Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944

    19 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.