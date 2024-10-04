Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre

The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

On Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 the film will start at 11:30 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 the film will start at 10 p.m.

Wear costumes and seating is first come first served. Guests may also bring props or purchase a premade prop bag at the door.

Doors will open one hour prior to showtime.

This event is suggested for ages 18 and up. Festive adult beverages will be available for purchase at the bar.

Tickets are $18 presale and $25 at the door.

Purchase tickets at RockyHorror2024.eventbrite.com

