Oct. 26: Aero TMF Hosts Aerospace & Defense Forum

The SCV Chapter of the Aerospace & Defense Forum will be visiting Aero TMF for networking, a presentation, and a tour of their facility in Valencia.

This is a great opportunity to meet and network with fellow SCV A&D industry executives, as well as see a local surface finishing operation.

Aero TMF supports military, space, and commercial programs. Their key customers, include Eaton, Northrop Grumman, and NASA.

Aero TMF has comprehensive metal processing, paint, coating, and NDT capabilities and is NADCAP-certified. They are a one-stop shop for many processes, with a focus on mission-critical parts.

The event’s speaker is Yocelyne Gomez a General Manager for Aero TMF. Gomez is a skilled Bilingual General Manager who possesses a wealth of hands-on expertise in all business aspects of a manufacturing operation.

With a decade of experience in the Aerospace and Defense industry, she is adept at management consultation, team building, strategic implementation, and collaboration.

Yocelyne is a proficient problem solver with a great deal of practical knowledge in metal finishing. Additionally, she has vast experience in customer service, fulfillment, quoting, and negotiating long-term agreements.

Space is Limited, so be sure to register soon.

The even will take place on Oct. 26 from 7:15 to 9 a.m.

To register for the event click the link.

