Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.

The city has reached out to local nonprofits and schools who have proposed various projects to enhance their facilities and programs, and now volunteers are needed to bring these ideas to life. Whether you sign-up to assemble cabinets, sort and organize supplies for the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley or for Family Promise, paint a barn or nurture therapy animals for Straightening Reins, paint a wall on the Santa Clara River Trail or spread mulch in Newhall, you will be doing a great service for the community.

If you’re eager to get involved and want to make Santa Clarita an even better place to live, work and play, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Your time and effort can help turn these proposals into reality. Let’s work together as a community and create lasting change on Make A Difference Day.

For more information and to register to volunteer, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@SantaClarita.gov.

