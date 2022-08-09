header image

August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
| Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022

Empowering HeArtsSingle Mothers Outreach has announced “Building Hope” as the theme for the 12th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala, set to take place on 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Santa Clarita Community Center.

Empowering HeArts bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of the Santa Clarita Valley to create art forms that depict the moving stories of the honorees.

Art is juried and two prizes are awarded: The Dottie Award, awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story and People’s Choice, awarded by gala attendees from votes taken at the event.

Honorees will be selected by the Single Mothers Outreach board of directors and Empowering HeArts planning committee.

Six artists have been selected to be paired with one of six honorees to tell their story in the medium of photography, collage, painting or sculpture.

A panel of industry experts will judge the artists, and the grand-prize winner will be announced during the virtual event and be featured in a tribute program.

For more information on the Empowering HeArts 2022 or to become a sponsor, visit singlemothersoutrach.org under Empowering HeArts 2022.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a resolution placing the Cannabis Tax Measure on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot for approval by voters.
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has extended the deadline to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates Women in Film with the "Lundafest 2022" screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 28 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
SCV Teachers Urged to Apply for California Credit Union Teacher Grants
California Credit Union encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
Single Mothers Outreach has announced “Building Hope” as the theme for the 12th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala, set to take place on 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Santa Clarita Community Center.
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in Florida, according to family.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Raising the Curtain Hosting Free Theater Workshop for Local Students
Raising the Curtain Foundation invites all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
The California State University, Northridge Softball team will host the first Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director
The Master's University has hired Dave Caldwell as its next sports information director.  
Lady Fingers, Rowdy P Among Bands Performing at Impulse Music
Stop by Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., to enjoy live music from local bands: Lady Fingers, Rowdy P, The Martian Sunset and Sleeve of Steve.
Gibbon Center Seeking Donations for New Mister System
The gibbons housed at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus are benefiting from a new mister system installed this summer.
Aug. 18: Public Spay, Neuter Voucher Clinic at Castaic Animal Center
The Castaic Animal Care Center will accept animals needing to be spayed or neutered at the ‘Public Spay and Neuter Voucher’ Clinic which will be open at the Castaic Animal Care Center Aug. 18.
Aug. 10: COC Board Expected to Extend Van Hook’s Contract
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Monday COVID Roundup: 294 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 490
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 294 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 new deaths and 10,430 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass at Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
