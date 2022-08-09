Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala

Single Mothers Outreach has announced “Building Hope” as the theme for the 12th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala, set to take place on 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Santa Clarita Community Center.

Empowering HeArts bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of the Santa Clarita Valley to create art forms that depict the moving stories of the honorees.

Art is juried and two prizes are awarded: The Dottie Award, awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story and People’s Choice, awarded by gala attendees from votes taken at the event.

Honorees will be selected by the Single Mothers Outreach board of directors and Empowering HeArts planning committee.

Six artists have been selected to be paired with one of six honorees to tell their story in the medium of photography, collage, painting or sculpture.

A panel of industry experts will judge the artists, and the grand-prize winner will be announced during the virtual event and be featured in a tribute program.

For more information on the Empowering HeArts 2022 or to become a sponsor, visit singlemothersoutrach.org under Empowering HeArts 2022.

