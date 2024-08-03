header image

Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
| Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
Single mothers outreach spectrum

Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

This is the third Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to Single Mothers Outreach, bringing the total donation to $25,000 for the organization from Charter Communications.

Single Mothers Outreach is a Santa Clarita Valley non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach at the annual back-to-school giveaway event held on Aug. 1. City of Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth participated in the celebration with Spectrum executives. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

The check presentation in the photo above included: Wells Hsu, Spectrum, Director of Sales; Carmen Martinez, Spectrum, Senior Director of Sales; Jeffrey Lee, Spectrum, Senior Account Executive; Stephen Sawyer, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs; Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth; Yorleni Sapp, Single Mothers OUtreach, Executive Director; Luz Garcia, Single Mothers OUtreach, Director of Operations; Patty Norona, Single Mothers OUtreach, Board of Directors; Roxana Topete, Single Mothers OUtreach, Director of Programs and Services and Jessenia Arroyo, Single Mothers OUtreach, Spanish Coordinator.

“On behalf of the many families that we serve, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for the generous $10,000 donation that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Sapp. “The funding will help many single-parent families in our community. Spectrum’s continued support over the past two years has made a difference in the lives of many local families in need of resources and a helping hand.”

“I am pleased to congratulate Single Mothers Outreach on being awarded a third Spectrum Employee Community Grant for the important work they are doing here in Santa Clarita for parents and families,” said Smyth. “Through their extensive services, classes and resources for single parents, Single Mothers Outreach is providing the vital support and care needed to help families in need build happy and healthy lives.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated Single Mothers Outreach for the grant.

“I’ve proudly supported Single Mothers Outreach for a few years now. SMO always rises to the occasion to help parents in our local community,” said Lee, Spectrum Senior Account Executive. “Seeing Spectrum help bridge the gap with these funds and their continued support over the past few years humbles me to know we can help make a difference.”

“Spectrum Employee Community Grants support local nonprofits that hold a meaningful connection to the Spectrum employees who nominate them, and to the communities they serve,” said Wally Bakare, Regional Vice President, Field Operations, at Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services. “Looking forward to the next five years, we’re increasing our investment in the program, in support of our employees’ dedication to volunteer work and vital community organizations that enhance the lives of local residents.”

Earlier this year, Charter announced its commitment to award $2.5 million over the next five years to local nonprofits through Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Charter pledges to support a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations across its 41-state service area, impacting more than 70,000 community members, through 2028.

Launched in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants support nonprofits nominated by employees with a personal connection to the organization through at least one year of their own volunteer work, including nearly $200,000 in grants in California to date. Recipients deliver a broad range of critical social services to underserved community members, including food pantries, homeless shelters, clothing distribution, job training for veterans and paying overdue rent and utility bills for those in crisis.

More information about Spectrum Community Employee Grants is available here.

Single mothers outreach spectrum 2
Stephen Sawyer, Spectrum Director of Government Affairs, helps distribute school supplies to more than 150 parents and children at Single Mothers Outreach’s annual back-to-school giveaway in Santa Clarita.
