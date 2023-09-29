Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

View at the meeting agenda at www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/regular-board-meeting-100323.

Agenda can also be viewed below:

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. PUBLIC COMMENTS – Members of the public may comment as to items within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Agency that are not on the Agenda at this time. Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in this Agenda may do so at the time each item is considered. (Comments may, at the discretion of the Board’s presiding officer, be limited to three minutes for each speaker.) Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in Closed Session before they are considered by the Board must request to make comment at the commencement of the meeting at 6 p.m.

4. APPROVAL OF THE AMENDED AGENDA

CLOSED SESSION

Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation. Significant Exposure to Litigation Pursuant to Paragraph (2) of Subdivision (d) of Section 54956.9: (One Case)

RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION

CLOSED SESSION ANNOUNCEMENTS

______________________________________________________________________

5. CONSENT CALENDAR PAGE

5.1 * Approve Minutes of the September 7, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting.

5.2 * Approve Minutes of the September 8, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting

5.3 * Approve Minutes of the September 19, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board of Directors Meeting

5.4 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Kennedy Jenks Consultants, Inc for Planning Services for the North Oaks Central, East, and Sierra Wells Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262

5.5 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Woodard & Curran, Inc for Planning Services for the Lost Canyon, Sand Canyon, and Mitchell 5B Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262

6. ACTION ITEM FOR APPROVAL PAGE

6.1 * Approve Adopting a Resolution Establishing the Valencia Service Area Retail Capacity Fee

7. FLEET WAREHOUSING PRESENTATION – PRESENTED BY FLEET AND WAREHOUSING SUPERVISOR JESUS MARTINEZ RAMIREZ – 10 MINUTES

8. GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT ON ACTIVITIES, PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

9. COMMITTEE MEETING RECAP REPORT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE

9.1 * September 13, 2023 Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting Recap Report 263

10. WRITTEN REPORTS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE

10.1 * Engineering Services Section Report 269

10.2 * Finance, Administration and Information Technology Services Section Report 281

10.3 * Treatment, Distribution, Operations and Maintenance Section Report 289

10.4 * Water Resources and Outreach Section Report 301

10.5 * Committee Planning Calendars 311

11. PRESIDENT’S REPORT

12. AB 1234 WRITTEN AND VERBAL REPORTS PAGE

12.1 AB 1234 Reports

13. DIRECTOR REPORTS

14. DIRECTOR REQUESTS FOR APPROVAL FOR EVENT ATTENDANCE

15. ADJOURNMENT

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...