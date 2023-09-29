header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
| Friday, Sep 29, 2023
SCV Water

The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

View at the meeting agenda at www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/regular-board-meeting-100323.

 

Agenda can also be viewed below:

 

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. PUBLIC COMMENTS – Members of the public may comment as to items within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Agency that are not on the Agenda at this time. Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in this Agenda may do so at the time each item is considered. (Comments may, at the discretion of the Board’s presiding officer, be limited to three minutes for each speaker.) Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in Closed Session before they are considered by the Board must request to make comment at the commencement of the meeting at 6 p.m.

4. APPROVAL OF THE AMENDED AGENDA

CLOSED SESSION

Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation. Significant Exposure to Litigation Pursuant to Paragraph (2) of Subdivision (d) of Section 54956.9: (One Case)

RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION

CLOSED SESSION ANNOUNCEMENTS
______________________________________________________________________
5. CONSENT CALENDAR PAGE

5.1 * Approve Minutes of the September 7, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting.

5.2 * Approve Minutes of the September 8, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting

5.3 * Approve Minutes of the September 19, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board of Directors Meeting

5.4 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Kennedy Jenks Consultants, Inc for Planning Services for the North Oaks Central, East, and Sierra Wells Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262

5.5 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Woodard & Curran, Inc for Planning Services for the Lost Canyon, Sand Canyon, and Mitchell 5B Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262

6. ACTION ITEM FOR APPROVAL PAGE

6.1 * Approve Adopting a Resolution Establishing the Valencia Service Area Retail Capacity Fee

7. FLEET WAREHOUSING PRESENTATION – PRESENTED BY FLEET AND WAREHOUSING SUPERVISOR JESUS MARTINEZ RAMIREZ – 10 MINUTES

8. GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT ON ACTIVITIES, PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

9. COMMITTEE MEETING RECAP REPORT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE

9.1 * September 13, 2023 Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting Recap Report 263

10. WRITTEN REPORTS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE

10.1 * Engineering Services Section Report 269

10.2 * Finance, Administration and Information Technology Services Section Report 281

10.3 * Treatment, Distribution, Operations and Maintenance Section Report 289

10.4 * Water Resources and Outreach Section Report 301

10.5 * Committee Planning Calendars 311

11. PRESIDENT’S REPORT

12. AB 1234 WRITTEN AND VERBAL REPORTS PAGE

12.1 AB 1234 Reports

13. DIRECTOR REPORTS

14. DIRECTOR REQUESTS FOR APPROVAL FOR EVENT ATTENDANCE

15. ADJOURNMENT
09-29-2023 Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
09-29-2023 Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
09-28-2023 SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
09-27-2023 Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
09-27-2023 Princess Cruises Offers First Look Expanded Culinary Options Onboard Future Ship Sun Princess
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
The funeral services for Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer have been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
As the end of the year approaches, it will soon be time for indoor gatherings with friends and family. This is a particularly important time of year to get your annual flu vaccination.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Senator Dianne Feinstein, who represented California in the Senate for more than 30 years, has died at 90 years old, her office announced Friday morning.
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Throughout my life, I have always fought for and raised rescue animals, both big and small.
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
The SCVEDC is excited to announce that it was recently honored for excellence in economic development by the International Economic Development Council in two distinct categories.
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
