Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. PUBLIC COMMENTS – Members of the public may comment as to items within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Agency that are not on the Agenda at this time. Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in this Agenda may do so at the time each item is considered. (Comments may, at the discretion of the Board’s presiding officer, be limited to three minutes for each speaker.) Members of the public wishing to comment on items covered in Closed Session before they are considered by the Board must request to make comment at the commencement of the meeting at 6 p.m.
4. APPROVAL OF THE AMENDED AGENDA
CLOSED SESSION
Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation. Significant Exposure to Litigation Pursuant to Paragraph (2) of Subdivision (d) of Section 54956.9: (One Case)
RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION
CLOSED SESSION ANNOUNCEMENTS
5. CONSENT CALENDAR PAGE
5.1 * Approve Minutes of the September 7, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting.
5.2 * Approve Minutes of the September 8, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Special Board of Directors Meeting
5.3 * Approve Minutes of the September 19, 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board of Directors Meeting
5.4 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Kennedy Jenks Consultants, Inc for Planning Services for the North Oaks Central, East, and Sierra Wells Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262
5.5 * Approve (1) Adopting a Resolution of a Purchase Order to Woodard & Curran, Inc for Planning Services for the Lost Canyon, Sand Canyon, and Mitchell 5B Groundwater Treatment Improvements Project and (2) Finding that Approval of the Proposed Action is Exempt From CEQA Review in Accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15262
6. ACTION ITEM FOR APPROVAL PAGE
6.1 * Approve Adopting a Resolution Establishing the Valencia Service Area Retail Capacity Fee
7. FLEET WAREHOUSING PRESENTATION – PRESENTED BY FLEET AND WAREHOUSING SUPERVISOR JESUS MARTINEZ RAMIREZ – 10 MINUTES
8. GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT ON ACTIVITIES, PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
9. COMMITTEE MEETING RECAP REPORT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE
9.1 * September 13, 2023 Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting Recap Report 263
10. WRITTEN REPORTS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY PAGE
10.1 * Engineering Services Section Report 269
10.2 * Finance, Administration and Information Technology Services Section Report 281
10.3 * Treatment, Distribution, Operations and Maintenance Section Report 289
10.4 * Water Resources and Outreach Section Report 301
10.5 * Committee Planning Calendars 311
11. PRESIDENT’S REPORT
12. AB 1234 WRITTEN AND VERBAL REPORTS PAGE
12.1 AB 1234 Reports
13. DIRECTOR REPORTS
14. DIRECTOR REQUESTS FOR APPROVAL FOR EVENT ATTENDANCE
15. ADJOURNMENT
