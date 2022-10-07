Oct. 7-15: Fire Prevention Week Urges Home Fire Drills

This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.

Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before it’s too late. These crises account for most of the 60,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year across the U.S., where home fire responses are 30% higher during cold months than warmer times of year.

“As the threat of home fires increases with colder temperatures, Fire Prevention Week is a great time to sit down with your loved ones to plan how to stay safe,” said Guillermo Sanchez, Regional Preparedness Manager. “Take some time this week to practice your two-minute home fire escape drill and test your smoke alarms to help keep your family safe.”

Practice your plan with everyone in your household; also teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including a printable escape plan and safety tips for cooking and home heating, the leading causes of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire.

Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources for more information, including resources in American Sign Language.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Angelenos who need assistance can visit redcross.org/LAHomeFire or call (310) 445-9914 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.

During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,393 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. Locally in Los Angeles, Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed 54,500 alarms and helped make 18,100 households safer.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

