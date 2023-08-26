Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care

Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.

Everyone who attends will have free admission to the waterslide pool and get an up-close view of thousands of rubber ducks racing down the 160-foot water slide as they dash down to the finish line. This family-friendly event is a great way to spend quality time together, enjoy the last day of the water activities at the Aquatic Center and support a great cause.

In addition to the races and water activities, there will also be vendors, a duck-o-ration booth, balloon twisters, a photo booth provided by Annd……. Action, raffles and food and drinks.

“We are ecstatic to bring back this one-of-a-kind event and very appreciative of the city of Santa Clarita for hosting us! It’s going to be lots of fun and everyone is going to enjoy free admission to the aquatic center one last time before it closes for the fall. This event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the previous 19 years and every dollar raised has supported a healthcare, dental or counseling visit for someone who otherwise could not afford it. We hope to see you there cheering on the ducks,” said Philip Solomon, CEO.

If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to sponsor this event, visit www.sdfhc.org or contact Daisy Wyche at (661) 257-2339 x3011 or email daisy@sdfhc.org.

Established in 1980 and as the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and a CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program. With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, SDFHC offers easily accessible health care services that is affordable for all.

To purchase your duck race entries and to learn about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, visit www.sdfhc.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...