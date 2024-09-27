Opportunities for Learning Staff, Students, Support Be the Light Run

Staff, students, and families from Opportunities for Learning Public Charter High School’s Santa Clarita and Canyon Country campuses recently participated in the 10th annual Be the Light night run in Valencia. This premier event aims to raise awareness about the impact of youth substance abuse.

The 5K and 10K run/walk brought together members of the Santa Clarita Valley community to support A Light of Hope, a charity dedicated to helping young people in recovery lead healthier, substance-free lives.

A Light of Hope has been a valued partner for Opportunities for Learning, with the school referring numerous students in need and providing crucial support for those overcoming addiction. Opportunities for Learning proudly participates in the run each year, highlighting the schools’ commitment to supporting student recovery.

This year’s event was particularly significant for Opportunities for Learning, with participants from both the Santa Clarita and Canyon Country campuses joining hundreds of other supporters.

Opportunities for Learning purchased running bibs for staff, students and their families, encouraging them to take part in this meaningful event. All available bibs were used, with participants walking or running the flat, well-lit course along the scenic San Francisquito Creek paseo trails. The course, adorned with glowing light arches, offered a unique nighttime experience and fostered deeper connections between students, staff, and their families outside the classroom.

“The lights were amazing, and it was great to run with my little sister,” said Opportunities for Learning student Brylee Breech.

In addition to participating in the run, Opportunities for Learning hosted an informational booth at the event’s fair. Staff and students distributed school brochures, answered questions and gave out fun swag. The booth raised awareness about Opportunities for Learning’s alternative educational options for high school students, including those looking to catch up or get ahead.

It also provided an opportunity for student volunteers to complete their required community service hours. Seven students earned their full 10 hours of service by helping with the booth’s setup, breakdown and management.

Now in its 10th year, the Be the Light event continues to be one of the SCV’s most popular community gatherings. It not only raises crucial awareness about youth substance abuse but also provides essential financial support to A Light of Hope.

Opportunities for Learning is a free non-profit public charter high school that serves students seeking a more personalized educational plan or a non-traditional learning environment. It supports student’s high school graduation goals through a blended learning model, which includes independent study, small group classes, online courses, single-subject tutoring and hands-on, experiential activities.

For more information about A Light of Hope or Opportunities for Learning Public Charter Schools, visit www.alightofhopescv.org and www.oflschools.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...