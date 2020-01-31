[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
| Friday, Jan 31, 2020
scabies - saugus high school

Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The report resulted in the closure of the weight room of the campus as a “precautionary measure,” said district spokesman Dave Caldwell. Any individual diagnosed picked it up outside of campus, he added.

“The report was associated with the weight room,” Caldwell said. “The area was closed for 96 hours, four days, and disinfected. Now, the weight room is up and going.”

Caldwell said there was no evidence to suggest the contamination was anywhere else on campus.

Scabies is an infestation of human itch mites on the skin and is spread through close body or skin-to-skin contact, and can be treated with a doctor’s prescription, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“We haven’t seen any cluster outbreak within the last few weeks,” said Patrick Moody, spokesman for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “There hasn’t been anything unusual.”
