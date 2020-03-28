[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
| Saturday, Mar 28, 2020

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has modified and accelerated the process for how the Department of Defense authorizes the use of National Guard forces under Title 32 Section 502(f).

The modification creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.

“This authorization enables your timely use of the National Guard to save lives and protect public health and safety,” Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said in a letter to each Governor sent Friday night. “The men and women of the National Guard are Citizen-Soldiers who stand ready to serve their communities as we fight COVID-19.”

The authorization is subject to several conditions:

1. The States and territories or FEMA must identify specific requirements for COVID-19 support in accordance with the Stafford Act.

2. For requirements originating from the States and territories, these requests must be submitted to FEMA

3. FEMA then provides the Department of Defense with a fully reimbursable mission assignment.

Noting that FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center is the single point of entry for all requests for assistance, Secretary Esper told the governors that DOD will immediately approve requests meeting these conditions.

This action is one more measure the Department of Defense is taking to assist our interagency partners in the effort to check the advance of COVID-19.

By Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
FULL STORY...
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
FULL STORY...
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
Recreation Facilities Closed in National Forests Statewide
The USDA Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Region closed developed recreation facilities in Angeles National Forest and National Forests throughout California on Friday.
Recreation Facilities Closed in National Forests Statewide
Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production
President Donald Trump on Friday used the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass ventilator production so hospitals across the U.S. have enough to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production
Relief Passage Does Little to Keep Stock Market Afloat
Market losses returned Friday even after the House passed and President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus COVID-19 relief package.
Relief Passage Does Little to Keep Stock Market Afloat
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19
The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of space operations said Friday.
Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Virus Bill After House Shuts Down Objection
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Virus Bill After House Shuts Down Objection
%d bloggers like this: