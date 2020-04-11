Pentagon to Fund 39 Mil. More N95 Masks in 90 Days

Statement attributed to Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, Department of Defense spokesman:

First DoD Defense Production Act Title 3 COVID-19 project:

$133 million investment will increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days.

“On the evening of April 10, the Department of Defense received approval from the White House Task Force to execute the first DPA Title 3 project responding to COVID-19.

The $133 million project will use these authorities to increase domestic production capacity of N95 masks to over 39 million in the next 90 days.

The increased production will ensure the U.S. Government gets dedicated long term industrial capacity to meet the needs of the nation.

Additional details, including the names of the companies, will be provided in the coming days when the contract is awarded.