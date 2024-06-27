header image

June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024

money-2696238_1280California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 (McCarty) Thursday through the California State Senate, which would make California the 26th state in the union to require personal finance as a high school graduation requirement. The bill is expected to receive concurrence in the Assembly and support from Gov. Gavin Newsom in order to become law.

This victory marks the culmination of a two-year effort by Superintendent Thurmond to bring personal finance education to all students across the state of California. Superintendent Thurmond has led a coalition of voices—including students, families, educators, experts, and policymakers—who have elevated financial education as a key issue of economic justice. In 2022, Superintendent Thurmond announced $3.6 billion in state funding and $1.4 million in free access to professional development to support the training of teachers in personal finance instruction. He also announced the recruitment of a Finance Education Task Force during a Personal Finance Summit held at the California Department of Education (CDE) earlier this year.

AB 2927, sponsored by Superintendent Thurmond, will add the completion of a one-semester course in personal finance to California’s high school graduation requirements commencing with pupils graduating in the 2030–31 school year.

“Our young people need and deserve a clear understanding of personal finance so that they can make educated financial choices and build stable, successful futures for themselves and their future families,” Superintendent Thurmond said. “By adding personal finance to our high school graduation requirements, we acknowledge that managing household finances and building financial stability are essential life skills. Every child should have the opportunity to build these essential skills before navigating adult financial choices, not just those who happen to have the opportunity to learn these concepts at home or through an elective.”

The bill will require local educational agencies (LEAs) to offer a stand-alone, one-semester course in personal finance at every high school starting in the 2027–28 school year. The content and structure of this requirement will be guided by the expertise of classroom teachers through a process that will involve the Instructional Quality Commission (IQC) and that will be led by Superintendent Thurmond and the CDE. LEAs will also be authorized to require a full-year course in personal finance rather than a one-semester course.

According to Next Gen Personal Finance, 25 other states currently require at least one semester of instruction in personal finance. The increasing inclusion of personal finance as an educational requirement comes at a time when the class identities of Americans have struggled to rebound since the Great Recession, according to Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance poll. Personal finance education emphasizes a strong understanding of money management concepts that allow individuals to manage income and assets to build personal financial stability and intergenerational wealth.

The function of education as an engine for economic mobility is personally important to Superintendent Thurmond, who experienced childhood poverty and food insecurity, and who was able to build a career in public service thanks to a quality public education.

Superintendent Thurmond has championed efforts to ensure that all of California’s students receive high-quality educational opportunities that prepare them to build stable, successful futures in the twenty-first century. In addition to personal finance, He has also supported the inclusion of computer science in California’s high school curricula, as well as opportunities to take career-ready coursework through Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways.

For more information about California’s existing high school graduation requirements and course offerings, visit the CDE High School web page.
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
SCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach.
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Santa Clarita-based Honda Racing Corporation USA confirmed Thursday it will partner with championship-winning Meyer Shank Racing to field a pair of Acura ARX-06 entries in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, starting with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
SCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach.
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the "AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue).
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 (McCarty) Thursday through the California State Senate, which would make California the 26th state in the union to require personal finance as a high school graduation requirement
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. 
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month. 
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial. 
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
California State University, Northridge associate professor of Chicana/o studies Xóchitl Flores-Marcial’s work to document and preserve the Indigenous languages of Mexico has received recognition from the National Archives.
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.
