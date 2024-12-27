header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
| Friday, Dec 27, 2024
school children

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.

The bill, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Lena Gonzalez (D-33) on Monday, Dec. 16, will prevent schools from experiencing a drop-off in student attendance due to immigration concerns, which would directly and negatively impact critical funding. The bill also doubles down on the commitment by the California Department of Education to safeguard students and families, maintaining schools as spaces where everyone has the right to an education.

“SB 48 seeks to push back against threats of deportation that create fear in immigrant families. These practices suppress school attendance and rob schools of needed revenue,” said Thurmond. “I am honored to partner with bill author Senator Lena Gonzalez, other legislators and immigrant rights groups to support our families and keep ICE off our school campuses.”

The bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and their personnel from granting ICE officers and other federal immigration authorities access to campuses if they do not have a judicial warrant. The bill would also prohibit police cooperation with any immigration enforcement efforts within a one-mile radius of school to ensure a safe corridor for parents to bring their children to and from school.

SB 48 will also prohibit the sharing of any information about students, families, their households and school employees with ICE officers or other federal authorities.

“All California children deserve safe school environments that prioritize student learning, regardless of immigration status,” said Gonzalez. “As Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, I’m proud to be partnering with Superintendent Tony Thurmond to author this important legislation, which will prevent disruptions to student learning, keep children in school, and prevent families from being torn apart.”

In California, 93 percent of children who have one or more undocumented parents are U.S. citizens. Additionally, all children in the United States, regardless of immigration status, have a right to a free and appropriate public education.

The proposed bill reflects California’s commitment to ensure that pandemic-era increases in chronic absenteeism do not recur and reiterates California’s commitment to make sure that schools are welcoming environments where all families can safely bring their children to learn.

Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

Friday, Dec 27, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
FULL STORY...

Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 14: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Class Begins 12-Week Training
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, led by Ron K will welcome the next generation of nature enthusiasts to orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Dec. 27: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Centre
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant
The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.
Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia has opened registration for its learn to skate sessions for January and February.
Jan. 6-13, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: DWR Maintenance to Restrict SCV Water Supply
SCV Water is asking customers to refrain from all outdoor water use during the weeks of Jan. 6-13 and Jan. 27-Feb. 3 due to scheduled maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake that will restrict the agency’s imported water supply.
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
