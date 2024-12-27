Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.

The bill, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Lena Gonzalez (D-33) on Monday, Dec. 16, will prevent schools from experiencing a drop-off in student attendance due to immigration concerns, which would directly and negatively impact critical funding. The bill also doubles down on the commitment by the California Department of Education to safeguard students and families, maintaining schools as spaces where everyone has the right to an education.

“SB 48 seeks to push back against threats of deportation that create fear in immigrant families. These practices suppress school attendance and rob schools of needed revenue,” said Thurmond. “I am honored to partner with bill author Senator Lena Gonzalez, other legislators and immigrant rights groups to support our families and keep ICE off our school campuses.”

The bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and their personnel from granting ICE officers and other federal immigration authorities access to campuses if they do not have a judicial warrant. The bill would also prohibit police cooperation with any immigration enforcement efforts within a one-mile radius of school to ensure a safe corridor for parents to bring their children to and from school.

SB 48 will also prohibit the sharing of any information about students, families, their households and school employees with ICE officers or other federal authorities.

“All California children deserve safe school environments that prioritize student learning, regardless of immigration status,” said Gonzalez. “As Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, I’m proud to be partnering with Superintendent Tony Thurmond to author this important legislation, which will prevent disruptions to student learning, keep children in school, and prevent families from being torn apart.”

In California, 93 percent of children who have one or more undocumented parents are U.S. citizens. Additionally, all children in the United States, regardless of immigration status, have a right to a free and appropriate public education.

The proposed bill reflects California’s commitment to ensure that pandemic-era increases in chronic absenteeism do not recur and reiterates California’s commitment to make sure that schools are welcoming environments where all families can safely bring their children to learn.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...