Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks Offering Summer Nature Programs

Visit Los Angeles County Parks this summer for fun in the sun, recreation and adventure. L.A. County is offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.

Every Body Explores

Free, no Registration required.

Tuesdays-Fridays 2:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Every Body Explores program provides participants of all ages an opportunity to check out a naturalist field backpack they can use to complete self-guided activities, make observations and explore the park.

Nature Knowledge Nights

Free, no registration required.

Dates vary by location 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Spend an evening getting to know the beauty of the natural world at a Los Angeles County Nature Center. Activities vary based on topic but may include group activities, ESTEAM fundamentals, community science, nature hikes, guided tours or an animal ambassador experience.

Summer Nature Half Day Camps

Pre-registration required

Summer Nature Camp provides an opportunity for outdoor adventure and exploration for youth. Camps are supervised by trained staff and children are kept in groups while practicing physical distancing and other COVID19 safety guidelines to ensure campers have fun while staying safe. Activities include nature related crafts and games, hiking adventures, cultural arts, natural history and conservation. This camp experience is designed to promote teamwork, making new friends, building self-confidence, and develop an appreciation and connection to nature.

Register here for Summer Half Day Camp.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

Visit Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

Visit Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.

